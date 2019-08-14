WELLESLEY ISLAND — A teenage girl riding her bicycle collided with the Wellesley Island Fire Department’s fire boat, docked at a stone dock near the pavilion in Thousand Island Park, and fell into the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday.
Second Assistant Fire Chief Elliot Russell said nearby witnesses had pulled her out of the water by the time crews, who were notified at about 12:30 p.m., arrived at the scene.
The girl was awake and talking when firefighters arrived, but the fire department’s ambulance operators transported her to River Hospital for evaluation. The bike was also pulled out of the river.
“People saw it happen and had her out in seconds,” Mr. Russell said.
Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Services provide assistance.
