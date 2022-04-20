WATERTOWN — A Glenfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to reckless endangerment related to a high-speed October crash on Arsenal Street in Watertown.
Skylar M. Willsie, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of felony first-degree reckless endangerment.
He was charged by city police in January with four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving. The reckless endangerment counts represented each of the four people in the vehicles — two passengers in his pickup truck and two in the other vehicle. His guilty plea satisfies the other charges.
Mr. Willsie admitted to driving 104 mph in a 30-mph zone when the crash occurred.
Three people were injured in the crash. They have since recovered.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.
Sgt. Maj. Jake Smith was pulling into the Price Chopper Plaza on Arsenal Street on Oct. 14 when he saw Mr. Willsie’s Ram pickup truck collide with a Dodge Durango SUV, which resulted in the truck catching fire.
Four other Fort Drum soldiers assisted Sgt. Maj. Smith at the scene before emergency responders arrived. Two helped people out of vehicles while two others assisted with putting the fire out. One man remained entrapped under the truck’s dash board, and city firefighters had to wait 16 minutes for the Town of Watertown Fire Department to bring its Jaws of Life equipment before they were able to free him.
The crash was cited by city fire officials as one reason to replace the fire department’s hydraulic emergency equipment lost with its heavy rescue truck in January 2021. The rescue equipment and truck were discussed over several months, and by a 3-2 vote in February, the City Council reversed the decision by the previous council to take the rescue truck off the road.
The new version of the rescue truck — an existing department Ford F-550 pickup — started being used for calls at the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.