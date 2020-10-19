Latest News
- Monday update: Oswego County virus cases up 10 to 733
- U.S.-Canada border restrictions see seventh extension; north country officials frustrated with lack of guidance for reopening
- Stefanik, Cobb face off Monday in heated first debate
- College sports: SUNYAC, including Potsdam, cancels 2020-21 winter season
- Glowing sunset
- St. Peter’s Parish priests in quarantine after possible exposure to people with COVID
- Monday update: Jefferson County confirms seven new COVID cases, seven more recover
- Monday update: COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County jump by 13
Most Popular
Seven arrested on felony drug charges in Massena bust; more arrests pending
Surveillance camera gone, tree stand burned on opening day; owner says it was intentional
Massena, Norwood-Norfolk school districts impacted by positive COVID cases
Watertown releases report on investigation into complaints against former City Manager Finn
Allegiant Air pulls out of Ogdensburg airport
