CAPE VINCENT — A 20-year member of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to be the county’s next elected sheriff.
Perry J. Golden, a detective in the office and on the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, formally announced his run for sheriff at an event in Cape Vincent Tuesday afternoon.
“For me, law enforcement is more than just a job, it’s a calling,” Mr. Golden said.
At the event, Mr. Golden said one of the campaign challenges he may face is that people do not necessarily know who he is because he has been working out of the public eye with the drug task force.
He also cited the “scrutiny” that police agencies are under throughout the country, but said that Jefferson County is “fortunate” because of the relationship between members of law enforcement and county residents.
“We’re fortunate here in Jefferson County as members of law enforcement enjoy a positive relationship with our citizens,” Mr. Golden said. “But for us to remain effective in our mission, we must maintain the public trust and confidence. We must at all times exemplify integrity and commitment to the communities we’re sworn to serve and protect.”
In an interview earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Golden said he’s been thinking about running for many years, and this year presents the best opportunity.
“I was inspired by somebody who thought I would make a good candidate at some point in time,” he said. “I kind of put it on the back burner, and didn’t consider it much.”
Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill is not seeking reelection.
He said he has always wanted to serve the community at a higher level, and wants to have more impact on the day-to-day operations of the county’s primary law enforcement agency.
Mr. Golden spent 10 years of his 20 in the sheriff’s office as an elected union representative, although he no longer holds a post with the union. He said that experience has helped prepare him for the role of sheriff by giving him more insight into operations and background office work, and an understanding of the needs of the deputies and detectives on staff.
“My main goal there was to represent my staff, make sure they were treated fairly, but at the same point in time I wanted to make sure that what we were doing didn’t interfere with the operation of the sheriff’s office either,” he said.
Mr. Golden said he doesn’t want to dramatically change the way the sheriff’s office works, or make any large-sale policy changes. There’s no need, he said.
“The main goal really is to continue to operate the agency in a professional manner,” he said. “I want a smooth transition and to keep our level of service where it is.”
If elected, Mr. Golden said he wants to address illegal drug trading in the county.
“My 17 years on the drug task force have taught a lot about the drug culture in our community,” he said.
Mr. Golden said he wants to take a holistic approach to issues of drug trafficking and abuse in Jefferson County. That would mean not just enforcement, he said, but working with community organizations dedicated to fighting drug abuse, local schools and civic groups.
“We need to try to educate the public, not only what the consequences (of drugs) are, but what’s out there,” he said. “The drug world is changing almost daily, it’s hard to keep up with it.”
Addressing supporters Tuesday evening, Mr. Golden said he has also been able to help people who have been struggling with addiction, and has been part of “successful investigations on many high profile cases,” citing good relationships with other law enforcement and legal professionals.
“During one of our more recent investigations, we had the opportunity to partner with New York State Attorney General’s Office while we investigated three separate narcotics organizations that were operating in and around our county,” Mr. Golden said, adding that the more than two-year investigation would not have been possible without the help from police agencies from the local, state and federal levels.
That investigation led to the indictment of 54 people and the recovery of more than 7 pounds of narcotics and several illegal firearms.
“Like all of our investigations, the key to our success was the tremendous amount of teamwork and coordination between our agency, and the many agencies that assisted us in our endeavor,” Mr. Golden said.
As lead investigator on the case, he said the role helped him grow his management and organizational skills.
Last year, local governments were required to finish a police reform study for their communities. The final plan produced by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office made several recommendations, including increased engagement with local education groups; the revival of the D.A.R.E. drug-use prevention program in local schools; and the issuing of body cameras to every deputy.
Mr. Golden said he isn’t intimately familiar with the plan, though he does see value in many of its recommendations. He said he may be interested in using an alternative drug education program.
“The data I’ve seen may not support the D.A.R.E. program, but there are other programs similar to it that I am very interested in,” he said, adding that he is still researching options.
The D.A.R.E. program fell out of favor in the late 1990s, losing federal funding after a slew of studies indicated it was ineffective at stopping drug use. Studies showed that schools using D.A.R.E. programs had higher levels of drug use in older students and recent graduates than schools not using D.A.R.E. The program still exists today, but is not as widely utilized as it was even a decade ago.
When it comes to police body cameras, Mr. Golden said he sees them as the way of the future.
“I’m not opposed to them, but I think they may be initially somewhat cost prohibitive,” he said.
Mr. Golden said he would like to look into grant programs and what kind of funding is available in the sheriff’s office annual budget to pay for the cameras.
Other issues he expects to bring up during his campaign include expanding the medical staff in the county jail and improving recruitment and retention.
Mr. Golden is the third candidate to announce his run for sheriff. Fellow Republicans Gerald Delosh and Peter R. Barnett announced their candidacies in recent months. The three will stand in a primary election in June. No other parties have put forward candidates for the position.
