WATERTOWN — The latest round of “Golf Gate” is coming up at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III is requesting council members discuss the issue over a makeshift parking lot in Thompson Park at Monday’s meeting.
He wants council members to rescind a 2020 resolution that allows for overflow parking near the Watertown Golf Club.
The parking lot has been the source of contentious debate for years.
The city also was sued by businessman P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club. He accused the city of giving preferential treatment to Watertown Golf Club owner Michael E. Lundy.
“I want the city to be fair. The city has no business treating a business over another,” Mr. Olney said.
Mr. Olney said the city-owned land is used by the golf club, while Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith has insisted anyone can park there.
Mayor Smith was behind passing the resolution in 2020 that allowed parking there, reversing a resolution by the majority of the members of the previous council to vote in 2019 to prohibit parking in the spot.
Mr. Olney is requesting that parking is once again eliminated and the spot is turned into a grassy area.
According to the ordinance, it’s “no longer in the public interest to have a designated parking area along the gravel drive connected to the Watertown Golf Club’s westerly parking lot.”
He also insists that the makeshift parking lot undergoes an environmental review — called a Phase II Environmental Site Assessment — because of the vehicles parked there, a golf cart storage area and a golf club fuel tank in the vicinity.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said it doesn’t need an environmental review, adding that it would “have to have some indication of some contamination.”
“We don’t have any indication of contamination,” he added.
The city also doesn’t normally check all of its parking lots for contamination, he said.
While a resolution involves the environmental issue, it would take an ordinance to change the situation with the parking lot.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who was on council when parking was prohibited, will vote to rescind the 2020 resolution.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” she said, adding that a Thompson Park master plan will decide where parking should be.
The city was the subject of a years-long lawsuit by Mr. Simao.
In November 2021, he dropped an appeal in the lawsuit in which Mr. Olney had joined him as a plaintiff.
At that time Mr. Simao said that, with Mr. Olney’s election to the council, he withdrew the appeal so that the legal action would not become an issue for Mr. Olney once he joined the council.
Mayor Smith did not return a reporter’s phone call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.