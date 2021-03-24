BLACK RIVER — When a good idea comes along it should be awarded and at Black River Elementary it was.
The Federally Impacted Schools Educational Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded a Good Idea Grant of $5,000 for a project to create a literacy trail at Black River Elementary. Annually the organization only awards three grants nationwide for projects that “address students’ academic needs and social/emotional wellness.”
School principal Jared Plantz said third-grade teacher Tricia Pierce had approached him early in the school year about organizing some outdoor learning opportunities so when he heard of the Good Idea Grant, he “knew this would be a good fit and a great idea for our school because it will provide educational opportunities for students while they are gaining physical activity.”
“I love the idea of promoting learning experiences in our natural environment and I knew our teachers would appreciate the concept,” the principal said.
Mrs. Pierce said she was very pleased that her grant application received funding.
“It means so much being current in education, being able to use what we know to meet students’ needs and to have the kids enjoying the outdoors,” said Mrs. Pierce, who has been an educator for 14 years. “We have excess to the outdoors and we should use it to help the kids learn about the environment while meeting education standards.”
Mrs. Pierce also noted that during the pandemic it became more apparent that every child has their own individual needs.
“The trail will be adaptable to different learning styles to get kids thinking even when not at a desk,” she said.
In addition, the learning path will be available to families to utilize after school hours.
Mrs. Pierce said due to the pandemic teachers had to become more flexible in how they teach and to make the most of the time used for in-person instruction.
“This adds purpose to recess,” she said. “Children have been alone during the pandemic and are out of practice playing with others.”
She has developed open-ended activities based on education standards that the children can do while outside. As an extension of their animal studies in science, the children pretended to be members of an ant colony.
“They learned that alone they can’t get a lot done but working in pairs or small groups they could do a lot, but if the group was too big there was chaos,” Mrs. Pierce said.
With the grant funds, she plans to create a literacy trail that can be adapted for difference grade levels and with various educational goals. Picture books, scavenger books, social studies materials can be incorporated into the literacy trail.
The grant application — “Learning Coming to Life on Our Walking Path-Science, Reading, Collaboration, and More!” that Mrs. Pierce wrote with help from the district’s director of grants and professional development, Kristy W. McGrath, outlined the purpose of the trail and ideas for expanding the project.
Mrs. Pierce proposed “to create an educational opportunity along the outdoor walking path,” with the mission “to encourage K-4 students to be physically active, while learning and appreciating their natural environment.”
The plan is to create a walking path that would include “permanent features such as bird feeders, identification signs, fact sheets and literature for students to engage with while walking outdoors. The mount features will be interchangeable so that students are able to revisit the walking path many times throughout the year and learn many new things.”
The goal of the project, Mrs. Pierce wrote, is “to excite students by allowing them to construct concepts while being physically active and outdoors.”
The application pointed out that the trail would touch on learning standards in science, language arts and health.
The walking path will be used throughout all four seasons and students will be able to observe changes in trees, plants and wildlife in their natural habitats. The path will involve reading and formulating thoughts and opinions.
The project will support physical activity and the development of an appreciation for the environment, as well as emphasizing the importance of mental health, exercise, fresh air and relaxation in nature.
“We are excited to support this important project and, by extension, physical activity and outdoor learning in your school,” assistant superintendent Barbara Zehr said on behalf of the school district.
After the trail is established at Black River Elementary, Mrs. Pierce hopes to duplicate the project at the other elementary schools in Carthage Central School District as well as at the middle and high school campuses.
Mrs. Pierce said the initial project will include commercially manufactured products but she hopes in the future to use more local resources and have community organizations help.
“The school is the center of community,” Mrs. Pierce said. “It will be great to come together to teach kids about the importance of community.”
