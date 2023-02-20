WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after trash caught fire at 305 Gotham St. early Monday morning, Battalion Chief Ronald V. Wareham said.
He said crews were dispatched to a possible structure fire, with smoke visible at the second floor of the building.
There was a bag of trash inside the kitchen area of an apartment that was on fire, Mr. Wareham said. The bag was removed from the apartment and was on the sidewalk when the fire department arrived.
“There was a large amount of smoke inside the structure, but no fire once the fire department got there, it was outside,” he said. “Somebody was able to grab the bag of trash that was burning and get it out of the building.”
According to city property records, the building is owned by K&W Apartments LLC, with a Watertown address.
Residents briefly evacuated the building.
No one was displaced to the fire chief’s knowledge.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Guilfoyle Ambulance, city police and the city codes office assisted at the scene.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.