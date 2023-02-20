No injuries were reported after a fire at 305 Gotham Street early Monday morning. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported after trash caught fire at 305 Gotham St. early Monday morning, Battalion Chief Ronald V. Wareham said.

He said crews were dispatched to a possible structure fire, with smoke visible at the second floor of the building.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.