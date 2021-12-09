WATERTOWN — Gotham Street in Watertown will be one lane on Friday while the city Department of Public Works does work on the street.
Work in the area of Gotham Street between Thompson Boulevard will start at 7:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
Crews will install temporary barricades, signage, and have on-site flaggers throughout the day.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this time. If motorists are in the area, they are asked to used extreme caution.
