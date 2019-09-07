CARTHAGE — A Gouverneur man was charged with impaired driving on State Route 3 in the town of Wilna about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Christopher Malinsky, 42, was charged with felony second-degree driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, an unlawful possession of marijuana violation and infractions including driving without a license, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle while driving on a highway and driving on a shoulder.
No further details were provided.
