CAPE VINCENT — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the start of construction of a project that was awarded to Jefferson County through New York State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
“The County Road 6 project in Jefferson County will address damage due to flooding and weather events and help to build back smarter and stronger,” Gov. Hocul said in a statement. “Improved infrastructure is critical in helping ensure our businesses and residents are safe and continue to strengthen the economy moving forward.”
The roadway on County Road 6 along the Lake Ontario shoreline in the town of Cape Vincent provides access to local residences along with access to Tibbetts Point Lighthouse and is suffering from shoreline erosion and debris deposition that is associated with flooding, wind, and wave action. This road is vulnerable due to it’s location on the St. Lawrence River and the eastern end of Lake Ontario.
Flooding and other storm events hinder the use of the road and the safety of the residents traveling this route. This forces Jefferson County and town of Cape Vincent Highway Department crews to monitor and periodically close, clear and repair the roadway.
Due to residents concerns about losing access to their homes when traveling on the road, the REDI Commission awarded Jefferson County $1.1 million to address the degraded portions of County Road 6.
“The Village of Cape Vincent was very fortunate to have received funding through the NYS REDI project that will complete much of the very necessary repairs to our Waterfront,” Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry Golden said. “The work being completed today should protect our very valuable waterfront for everyone to enjoy long into the future.”
The state established REDI in response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, made up of representatives from eight counties including Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets along with public safety concerns.
Since the beginning of the State’s REDI program in spring 2019, 134 REDI-funded local and regional projects are underway. These include 87 projects in the design phase, 21 projects in the construction phase, and 26 projects completed.
