CLAYTON — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Tuesday that dredging is underway in the village of Clayton at the Clayton French Creek Marina as a part of the state’s $15 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.
“By undertaking these types of dredging and resiliency efforts, we are not only helping to ensure that these navigational channels remain open, but we are keeping those who traverse them safe, while helping to safeguard the local business community that relies on a thriving tourist industry,” the governor said in a statement.
Dredging of the marina channel will be completed using hydraulic means. This will remove an estimated 6,800 cubic yards of material.
Also included in the dredging will be a GPS-equipped hydraulic excavator and a barge or landing craft. The dredged sediment will be off-loaded from barges into sealed dump trucks. It will be used by Clayton as general fill on the town’s maintenance projects.
Gov. Hochul also announced a dredging project that has been completed in the town of Henderson at what is known as “The Cut.”
“The Cut” is a small channel that connects Lake Ontario and Henderson Bay. The project was completed using mechanical means and a dredging fleet that included a barge, excavator, and a tugboat. The volume removed was roughly 600 cubic yards.
“The REDI projects continue to rebuild our shorelines and passageways to make our communities more resilient and improve navigation in our waterways and channels,” Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott A. Gray said in a statement. “Dredging channels is a necessary maintenance to maintain recreational navigation and has a positive economic impact for businesses along the shoreline. The dredging and sediment reuse will provide an added benefit to provide a comprehensive plan for ongoing harbor management.”
Basil Seggos, state Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner, said the state’s REDI investments continue to benefit St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario communities.
“Dredging Sandy Creek and Clayton French Creek Marina will improve watercraft travel, protecting harbor navigation channels and sustaining recreation and the economic activity it supports without compromising environmental protections,” Mr. Seggos said in a statement.
The state has completed 13 REDI dredging projects that have removed approximately 56,000 cubic yards of sediment, increasing safe access to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario for recreational boaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.