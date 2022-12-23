WATERTOWN — City of Watertown and Jefferson County offices closed at noon today in expectation of deteriorating weather conditions.
Jefferson County is under a blizzard warning beginning at 1 p.m. and remaining in place through 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Watertown Municipal Arena also closed early this afternoon and will remain closed Saturday. There will be no public skating this evening and no events Saturday.
The arena will also be closed Sunday, Christmas Day.
City buses will also stop running at 1 p.m. today. Weather conditions will determine if service can resume Saturday.
Watertown Savings Bank is closing all its branches at 1 p.m.
Samaritan health clinics and family health centers and other services are closing at noon.
December 23, 2022: Due to weather conditions, the following are Samaritan Health updated hours for today, Friday, December 23, 2022.
CLOSED :
Samaritan Lab and X-Ray Services at Coffeen Street in Watertown.
CLOSING AT noon:
Adams Family Health Center
Clayton Family Health Center
LeRay Family Health Center
Watertown – Family Health Center
Women’s Wellness & Breast Care
Pain Clinic
General Surgery
Samaritan Orthopedics
Samaritan Rheumatology
Samaritan Plastic Surgery
Samaritan Pulmonology
Samaritan Dermatology & Mohs
Samaritan Gastroenterology
Samaritan ENT
Wound Care Services
Samaritan Urology
CLOSING AT 2 pm:
Walker Center for Cancer Care
Samaritan Outpatient Behavioral Health and Addiction Services will only offer telehealth appointments after noon.
