Government conference sessions available online

WATERTOWN — Although the Tug Hill Commission Local Government Conference which was to be held March 26 has been cancelled, some sessions are available online.
Several speakers were able to provide their sessions electronically, and are available at http://wdt.me/tughillconference.
Registrations paid for online through Eventbrite have been refunded to credit cards. Contact Gwen Decker at gwen@tughill.org if the credit has not appeared on your account. Registrations paid for by check have not been refunded yet, as all commission employees are currently working from home. Checks will be mailed back to individuals and communities as soon as commission staff returns to the office.
