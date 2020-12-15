WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith acknowledged no one thought working on home rule legislation to reduce the number of City Court judges would be successful.
But Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday — hours before the midnight deadline — that will reduce the number of City Court judges from two full-time to one full-time and avoid a costly court project for the city.
“It’s great day for the city of Watertown,” Mayor Smith said within moments of getting the news late Tuesday afternoon.
“We persevered,” he added. “I can’t tell you how elated I am.”
With the governor signing the bill, the city will not have to go forward with a $3.1 million court expansion project in City Hall.
“I just saved the city $3 million,” Mayor Smith said in celebration.
At the request of the city, state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, sponsored the home rule legislation in each of their respective legislatures last spring. The bill passed overwhelmingly.
Then it was a waiting game until the good news spread quickly Tuesday.
The governor’s counsel called Assemblyman Walczyk shortly before 5 p.m. with the news it was signed. He immediately sent Mayor Smith a text message to tell him.
“We won today,” he said. “No doubt, we won today. The taxpayers of Watertown won today.”
In recent weeks, Assemblyman Walczyk said he and Sen. Ritchie worked behind the scenes to persuade the governor to sign the bill.
For months, city officials also tried to get Gov. Cuomo to sign the bill.
Assemblyman Walczyk said he “would have been shocked if he had not signed it.”
“It’s not the time for more unfunded mandates on local governments like the city of Watertown,” he said.
It would have been a wrong move to make the city go through with the court project during the financially unstable times of the pandemic, he said.
The assemblyman opposed the court project when he was still a city councilman several years ago, while the mayor’s work to stop it began before he was elected.
He campaigned on doing something about the state making the city complete a court project that wasn’t needed, Mayor Smith recalled.
“No one else thought of it,” he said. “In six years, no one thought of home rule legislation.”
He recalled that he pulled a resolution from the floor at the very first meeting after getting elected last January that called for the City Council to retain an engineering to design the project.
Instead of hiring the engineering firm, he decided the city should fight the state Office of Court Administration that instructed the city to proceed with the court project because of a requirement that every judge needs to have their own courtroom.
With the bill signed, city of Watertown taxpayers will save roughly $375 in total, the assemblyman said.
“The signing of this bill is a tremendous win for the city of Watertown, and its taxpayers,” Sen. Ritchie said.
In 2014, the city was forced to make a part-time judge into full-time as the result of state legislation. City Attorney Robert J. Slye said the work of the mayor and the two local state lawmakers corrects “a wrong thing in the first place.”
The home rule legislation will go into effect Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.