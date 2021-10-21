EVANS MILLS — A grain truck tipped over at the intersection of Interstate 781 West and Route 11 in Evans Mills on Thursday, resulting in one person going to the hospital.
William Matejsik, Evans Mills assistant fire chief, said the person who went to the hospital was not showing any injuries and was sent as a precautionary measure.
Mr. Matejsik said that it appeared as though the truck took the corner a little too fast.
Traffic was still flowing as of about 4 p.m. on Thursday, but Mr. Matejsik said traffic will eventually be shut down to get the truck upright. To tip it, the grain will need to be transferred from the truck to another using a grain pump from a separate tractor that had yet to arrive, according to the assistant fire chief.
Mr. Matejsik said he was unsure when traffic will be shut down as they continue to wait for the tractor.
