Grant to fund anti-bullying assembly

CARTHAGE — Carthage Central School District is among the nine districts in Jefferson County to receive grants through the Safe Schools Endeavor.
Through the endeavor, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, the districts will collectively received nearly $16,000 in grant support for the 2021-22 school year.
This is the third year the fund has made grant awards. Since its inception, the Safe Schools Endeavor has awarded nearly $62,000 to 35 schools in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“Each of these very worthy projects are only possible because of the businesses, groups and individuals who continue to give generously to the Safe Schools Endeavor, knowing failure can only come from inaction,” Erika Flint, steering committee chair, said in a statement. “Seeing projects that expand across a variety of safety measures at all grade levels is particularly satisfying and truly helps carry the mission of the Safe Schools Endeavor forward.”
Utilizing the $2,500 grant, the Carthage Central School District will hold a student assembly — “Superhero Anti-bullying” — in each of the district’s elementary schools.
“The district participated regionally in the process of applying for the Safe Schools Endeavor Grant,” said Carthage superintendent of schools Jennifer L. Premo. “The goal was to identify areas within a school setting where we can empower students, parents and faculty to create the safest schools possible in both Jefferson and Lewis counties. Our district director of grants, Mackenzie Ritz, worked with building principals to identify an area of focus or project that could benefit our student community. We ultimately decided to focus on the social emotional wellness of our students and an anti-bullying campaign. Jared Campbell had previously visited Carthage and the student and staff response to his presentation was positive. Jared Campbell perfectly targets respect, responsibility and bully prevention while captivating and engaging students in his unique musical presentation which is exactly what CCSD is looking for.”
Safe Schools Endeavor grants were also awarded to Sackets Harbor Central, LaFargeville, Alexandria, Indian River, Watertown, General Brown and Indian River school districts.
Grants are made possible with the gifts of many individuals and businesses in Jefferson and Lewis counties. The Safe Schools Endeavor stresses awareness, empowerment and action within school communities. All grant proposals are evaluated based upon the degree to which they embody these desired outcomes. A 19-member Steering Committee manages the Safe Schools Endeavor. Committee members are parents, school officials, nonprofit executives, retirees and student representatives.
