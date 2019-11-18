LOWVILLE — Roadside history lessons will increase after the round of grant funding beginning Monday for historic markers.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Syracuse, announced it will launch the New York State Historic Marker Grant Program’s next funding round on Monday, and continue to accept applications through Dec. 16.
The grants, available to Lewis, Jefferson and Oswego counties as well as a number of counties in the central region of the state, cover the cost of the marker including the pole and shipping, according to the foundation’s news release.
The 40-pound markers, manufactured by the foundry Sewah Studios, Marietta, Ohio, cost about $1,100 and are shipped by UPS with 7-foot poles.
Information eligible for the iconic blue and yellow markers are historic events, people, places or things from 1740 to 1920.
Although only government entities, including municipalities and non-profit organizations or academic institutions, can apply for the grants, the release suggested individual property owners who believe they have a historic education to give travelers passing their properties can apply through a historical society or municipal historian.
In order to apply, “primary source” documentation supporting the marker text must be provided and a letter of intent should be submitted by Dec. 16.
Final, completely documented applications are due on Jan. 20.
The Pomeroy Foundation began its Historical Marker Grant Program in 2006, and now has many other grant programs including the Legends & Lore® Marker Grant Program, Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program, National Register Signage Grant Program and National Women’s Suffrage Marker Program.
Since the marker programs began, the foundation has placed almost 1,000 roadside markers.
For more information about how to apply, where to find historic markers sponsored by the foundation or to learn more about its other programs, go to www.wgpfoundation.org.
