CAPE VINCENT — A grass fire spread at least 10 acres, destroyed a few abandoned sheds and nearly made it a quarter mile across a hay field Tuesday, coming within feet of a house.
The fire started behind a house on Route 12E near Millen Bay at about 3:30 p.m. when the property owner could be seen flagging cars down so they could dial 911. The fire had already destroyed two sheds that were decades old and used by nobody, but it was heading across the field to a house where Cameron Docteur lives.
“It was so fast,” he said. “Honestly we thought it was going to be way worse because of how fast it was going.”
The fire made its way across the field and was nearly to their lawn while first responders and neighbors were using fire extinguishers and rakes to slow the blaze.
The fire just hit their lawn and short grass — feet away from their house — when crews were able to stop the fire.
First responders basically stood their ground at Mr. Docteur’s lawn and turned the fire away by beating it with rakes and spraying it with their extinguishers.
“It was all their hard work,” he said. “It was definitely not as bad as we thought it was going to be.”
There were no injuries. It was at least 10 acres of their hay livelihood burning, but Mr. Docteur and his family are trying to stay positive.
“It’ll come back,” he said. “That’s the way we look at it.”
