WATERTOWN — Scott A. Gray has picked up another endorsement in his run for state Assembly, this time from Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill.
In a statement issued Monday, Sheriff O’Neill said she and Mr. Gray, a Republican county legislator representing the southeastern part of the city of Watertown, have had a long working relationship, with him serving as the chair of the county Board of Legislators for six years during her eight years as sheriff.
In her endorsement, the sheriff said Mr. Gray has always had the back of the county’s law enforcement officers. She said the job of a law enforcement officer can be difficult, with many voices and opinions about the profession often complicating things for officers on the ground.
“It has always been clear to me that Scott is a committed public servant who believes in our responsibilities,” she said. “Scott supports and more importantly, understands law enforcement.”
Sheriff O’Neill also lauded Mr. Gray for his work as legislative chair during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Not many people would have embraced or even volunteered to take on the role Scott, as chairman of the board, was forced to undertake,” she said. “With a calm and confident demeanor, he kept us informed as he worked across the aisle with the lawmakers in Albany to secure supplies and support. He showed all the signs of a true leader.”
Sheriff O’Neill, the first woman elected sheriff in New York in 2014, was elected as a Democrat. Mr. Gray is seeking the Republican nomination to the New York’s 116th Assembly District, which covers the river shoreline of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. There is no Democrat in the race. Mr. Gray is running for the Republican nomination against St. Lawrence County businesswoman Susan M. Duffy.
Mr. Gray and Ms. Duffy will face off in a June 28 Republican primary. As Ms. Duffy has secured the Conservative Party’s ballot line, they will likely stay in competition for the Assembly seat until the general election in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.