Scott A. Gray, Republican nominee for the 116th Assembly District, outside the Jefferson County Historical Courthouse on Arsenal Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

Scott A. Gray, the Republican nominee for the 116th Assembly District seat, has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 910.

The union, which trains, protects and provides contracts for hundreds of electricians and other electrical workers in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, regularly endorses candidates it believes will protect the interests of its members by supporting legislation that enhances business, increases work opportunities and protects electrical workers’ safety.

