Scott A. Gray, the Republican nominee for the 116th Assembly District seat, has been endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 910.
The union, which trains, protects and provides contracts for hundreds of electricians and other electrical workers in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, regularly endorses candidates it believes will protect the interests of its members by supporting legislation that enhances business, increases work opportunities and protects electrical workers’ safety.
“Scott understands the importance of a skilled, highly trained workforce, especially in the trades sector,” Mr. Gray’s campaign said in a joint statement with the IBEW, announcing the endorsement.
“It is a time of rapid development and implementation of renewable energy projects around the north country and continued investment in Fort Drum as well as other contracting projects and the IBEW is vital to improving our economy and supporting any expansion with high quality electricians,” they added.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.