WATERTOWN — As he runs for re-election to his 10th term in the county legislature, Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray said his last term has been one of the most challenging, and rewarding, of his career.
Since March of 2020, when the first declarations of emergency were made as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Mr. Gray said he’s been working as county chairman full time, making more decisions more quickly than he ever anticipated.
According to state law, in a declared state of emergency the county chairman becomes the point person, orchestrating a government-wide response to the emergency. Mr. Gray said normally, those emergency situations last days, weeks at most. But Jefferson County, and New York state, have been in a state of emergency for over 440 days.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that this would be what I had to do,” he said. “This essentially put me on the job full-time, which is not what the job is on a normal basis, but I felt it was my obligation to act accordingly.”
Normally, Mr. Gray spends his time at Gray’s Flower Shop on State Street in the city of Watertown. It’s a fourth-generation family-owned business with locations in the city and Carthage, and it used to be Mr. Gray’s full-time focus. For the last 14 months, Mr. Gray has been solely engaged in tackling the pandemic.
In that time, Mr. Gray said he’s protected the interests of Jefferson County residents first and foremost. Last April, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced he would be redistributing ventilators from upstate hospitals to the busy ICU wards, filled with COVID patients, of downstate hospitals. Mr. Gray said he made it clear to the governor’s staff that it would be a bad move to seize equipment without developing some sort of agreement with upstate communities.
The governor later reneged on his plan to seize the ventilators, and instead moved to reapportion them through a voluntary program.
Mr. Gray was also a key member of the north country control room, part of the regional, phased approach to tackling the pandemic the state government established last year. The now-defunct control rooms once had twice-daily calls with state leadership, and Mr. Gray said the information he received in those calls became integral in his decisions at the county level. At the same time, those calls gave him and other north country leaders the opportunity to plead their case to state leadership on issues they felt were important.
Ultimately, although Mr. Gray said he has faced some criticism for his willingness to work with the state government in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he says the positive results of that collaboration are clear.
“I’m a Republican elected official, working in a Democrat-controlled state, and there are certain realities we have to face with that,” he said. “Ultimately, this is all about relationships, and those relationships have proven to be beneficial for the community. The governor, his team and I may be politically different, but at the end of the day he’s not a sworn enemy. We have to work together for the betterment of everybody.” He said, as a small business owner himself, the economic shutdown and pandemic-era regulations have been harmful, but necessary to prevent the significant spread of COVID-19 and probable deaths that would follow.
“I know firsthand what businesses went through, which compels me to respond accordingly I think,” he said. “I think the pandemic could have been far worse, had we not taken measures.”
Overall, Mr. Gray said he wishes the conversation around COVID-19 was less political.
“I think we can debate some of the response to the virus, but the virus itself is not political,” he said.
Mr. Gray said there are hundreds of examples of ways the COVID-19 pandemic could have been worse for Jefferson County residents, and he credits the teamwork between the county, state and residents for the recovery Jefferson County is now starting to see.
As things progress, Mr. Gray said there’s still plenty of work to be done. Although businesses are reopening, vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public and the economy looks to be on the rebound, Mr. Gray said Jefferson County still needs to improve the local vaccination rate.
“We are far from where we need to be in terms of people being vaccinated, so we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “The virus is in retreat, but it’s not defeated yet.”
The county continues to run a unique, collaborative vaccination clinic at Jefferson Community College, and has established mobile vaccination teams to get shots in the arms of people who aren’t able to travel to Watertown. Mr. Gray said the county will continue to work to get more people vaccinated for as long as necessary.
Another major question moving forward is the rebuilding process. As part of President Joseph R. Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, Jefferson County is receiving $22 million, to be used to recoup lost revenue and pay for extra expenses incurred at the county level, as well as to finance community-based groups working on reviving the economy.
“If you had a $22 million dollar budget, you’d have a whole operation dedicated just to that money,” he said. “We have to work all this money into our existing operation, find out where it can go and where it’s needed, and get it there soon. We have a lot of work to do.”
Beyond the pandemic, Mr. Gray said there are a number of issues in Jefferson County he is focused on as a legislator. He said Fort Drum remains an integral part of the county’s economy and culture, and the relationship between Fort Drum leadership and the county must be maintained.
Additionally, he said the county tourism industry is in need of help after nearly five years of crisis after crisis. The 2017 flooding devastated the shoreline communities of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria, and after just one relatively normal season in 2018, were hit with another round of devastating floods in 2019. The coronavirus pandemic last year was just another major hit to an already battered industry, and Mr. Gray said tourist businesses will need all the help they can get moving forward.
“It’s like they’ve been a ping-pong ball, bouncing between crises,” he said. “We had the flooding response with the REDI commission, but the tourism industry needs a long, sustainable, good season. We need to make sure they are supported.”
Another major issue Mr. Gray said he’s kept an eye on is renewable energy. Already Jefferson County has largely fought off wind farms, but there are a plethora of solar facilities planned across the county, and Mr. Gray said he has real concerns that they may not all be in the county’s best interests.
“I’m not opposed to renewable energy,” he said. “But I think we have to do it right, and it has to be done better than what’s on the table now. A little effort and aesthetics go a long way. And I think we need to be insistent that, if they’re going to come into our communities, we have standards that must be met. You can do whatever you want if you own the land, but if you’re looking for help, you have to work with us.”
Mr. Gray said the county’s main source of power in renewable energy discussions is through taxation. Most solar facilities seek to establish PILOT agreements with their host communities, which can cut their tax rates significantly. He said, going forward, the county will have to use PILOT agreements as leverage to get better deals on the planned solar facilities coming to the region.
Mr. Gray is running to represent Jefferson County’s 13th District, which covers the southeast side of the city of Watertown. This year, he’s being challenged for the Republican spot on the ticket by T.J. Babcock, a local resident who managed former city councilor Jesse Roshia’s campaign for office in 2019. It’s the first time in many years Mr. Gray has faced a primary challenge, and he said he’s surprised by some of the messaging from his opponent.
Yard signs for Mr. Babcock bear the slogan “It’s time for change.” Mr. Gray said he has to question what that truly means.
“I think I’ve been effective, if you look at my record over the last 20 years, we’ve gotten a lot done, both for the city I represent and overall for the county,” he said. “What kind of change is necessary, what am I not doing?”
Mr. Gray, now in his second term as chairman of the county Board of Legislators, mentioned the developments at Watertown International Airport, which he said has become a regional asset during his tenure, as well as the negotiations to save the county doc control service from closure, the developments at Zoo New York in Thompson Park, and the county’s investment in the regional emergency dispatch system. He said all of those projects are examples of how his work in the county legislature has encouraged real, positive growth.
“I’ve had my foot on the gas since day one, I attend every meeting, I’m present and active in county governance,” he said. “When you say it’s time for change, tell me why, and what change would you bring?”
Mr. Gray and Mr. Babcock are both seeking the Republican nomination in the race for Jefferson County’s 13th District, and will stand in the primary elections on June 22.
