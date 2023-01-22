Another former school to be sold

The Great Bend district office building will soon be converted to apartments. Watertown Daily Times

GREAT BEND — The former elementary school on Woolworth Street will follow the fate of other Carthage Central School District schools and become apartments. The former schools in Natural Bridge and Deferiet are now apartment buildings.

The structure had been used as an elementary school until 1994 and then was utilized for the district’s administrative offices and the alternative education program.

