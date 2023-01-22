GREAT BEND — The former elementary school on Woolworth Street will follow the fate of other Carthage Central School District schools and become apartments. The former schools in Natural Bridge and Deferiet are now apartment buildings.
The structure had been used as an elementary school until 1994 and then was utilized for the district’s administrative offices and the alternative education program.
The building, constructed in the 1950s, is in need of renovations and updates, which Watchdog Building Partners of Rochester estimated at about $5 million in 2018. The renovation project would include replacement of the boiler, installed in 1978, asbestos abatement, window and sidewalk replacement as well as electrical, fire code and security upgrades. Due to the limited number of students, the building was ineligible for funding therefore it was left out of the capital project initiated in 2019.
“The building needed significant repairs and after the cost analysis, the decision was made that it was time to sell,” said School Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo. “It was a hard decision for the school district.”
Much of the debate when the sale was first discussed was the fate of the alternative education program. One of the program’s instructors, Donald Dorchester, gave an overview of the program during an informational session in 2018, noting that the students learn life skills and complete course study in order to receive Regents or equivalency diplomas. The students perform community services to learn work skills, maintain a garden and small apple orchard, cook each Friday and interact with the 12 to 1 classes at the middle and high schools several times a year. He pointed out that alternative education was not equivalent to the BOCES Alternative Center for Educational Services (ACES).
In preparation for the sale of the Great Bend school, space for the alternative education program and administrative offices were factored into the current capital project and were moved to the district’s main campus at the high school on Route 26.
Mrs. Premo said two new classrooms were constructed near the new band and chorus suite on the front of the high school building. The 16 students in the alternative education program began the school year in the new space which includes a kitchen area and rest rooms.
“The capabilities to continue with programs are there,” she said, noting thus far this year the students and instructors were settling into their new space and that the administration would be open to renewing events the students had done pre-COVID. “We want the students to be able to connect and develop life and workforce skills.”
The district business offices have been moved into the high school near the front door replacing a portion of the library.
“The transition went smoothly,” said the superintendent. “There is more of a connection now between alternative education and high school students. The business offices are more easily accessible.”
The sale of the 17,700-square-foot former elementary school to J.C. Capital Investments of Colorado Springs, Colo. is pending. The building sits on 3.7 acres and includes 29 parking spaces. The asking price for the property was $199,000.
According to Micah D. Matteson, owner and broker for Matteson Property Management, the company plans to renovate the building into 18 apartments ranging from studios to two bedroom which will rent for $1,000 to $1,200 monthly. He noted due to its proximity to Fort Drum, their target market will be soldiers but they will rent to any tenant. The renovations will be done in phases over nine months with seven apartments ready to rent in three months after the closing. The company has gained approval from the town of Champion and Jefferson County Planning Boards for the apartment complex.
Mrs. Premo said she was glad the building will be repurposed and “not sit vacant.”
“The buyer is excited to develop in the area,” she said. “Apartments will be a nice addition to the community.”
