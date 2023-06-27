GREAT BEND — Three people are displaced after a house caught fire at 23841 County Route 47 on Tuesday afternoon.
GREAT BEND — Three people are displaced after a house caught fire at 23841 County Route 47 on Tuesday afternoon.
Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville said the department was dispatched to a possible structure fire shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Fort Drum Fire Department was the first arriving department and its chief reported smoke coming from upstairs, Pomerville said.
When crews arrived on scene, they were able to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The damage was mainly contained to one room, Pomerville said.
The cause was not immediately available.
According to Jefferson County Property Records, the property is owned by Brian Peck, of a separate County Route 47 address.
Great Bend, Fort Drum, Deferiet, and West Carthage fire departments responded.
Pomerville said he called for Evans Mills, Felts Mills, and Pamelia fire departments, but had them disregard the call prior to their arrival on scene.
Carthage Area Rescue Squad also responded to the scene.
