CLAYTON — State and local dignitaries commemorated the upcoming reconstruction of the village’s historic district, which will allow overhead cables to be replaced with underground ones, with a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.
Workers contracted by the state Department of Transportation will rebuild much of Riverside Drive, a section of James Street between Riverside Drive and Mary Street, and the section of Webb Street between Riverside Drive and Hugunin Street starting after Labor Day. The department awarded the contract for the $9.3 million project to Luck Bros. Inc., Plattsburgh.
Before roadwork officially kicks off, representatives from the department, including Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and other state, county, town and village officials, held a ceremonial commencement at Frink Park, throwing dirt with gold shovels to commemorate a project that has been years in the making.
“Transportation fuels our economy. Transportation fuels our ability to move, so whether that’s taking kids to school, going to work or driving our economy, projects like this are what really truly advance not only our infrastructure and our ability to do all those things, but advances our economy,” Ms. Dominguez said.
Department officials previously planned to begin the two-year construction project in January, but delayed it until after Labor Day. Their postponement followed a decision to reject the initial contractor bids late last year due to a lack of information, pricing issues and other unspecified project requirements.
Once workers complete the road reconstruction, the department will transfer ownership of the three streets, which make up Route 970L, to the village. The department predicts that construction will remain ongoing after it starts, lasting through two winters, pending weather conditions, and the summer of 2020 until concluding in spring 2021.
“It wasn’t pretty some days, but we made it. We’re here today to celebrate,” said Mayor Norma J. Zimmer. “It’s going to be exciting and I can’t wait for that first piece of dynamite to hit Riverside Drive.”
The village had budgeted more than $3 million to pay the department for workers to install conduits and vaults beneath the streets so National Grid, Verizon, Spectrum and Westelcom can install underground cables and remove the ones overhead.
The payment also covers a few new water and sewer lines. Streetscape enhancements such as new benches, ornamental lighting, brick paving stones and decorative plants were also included in the project.
“I’m glad this is all incorporated. My theory is if you’re going to dig, dig once. Take advantage of the fact that you’ve got scale and opportunity, and I’m glad we’re going to be able to do that from a utility standpoint to a transportation standpoint,” Ms. Dominguez said. “We’ll do our best to keep things normal as possible so that ... intrusion is maintained to a minimum.”
The utility and telecommunications companies are expected to collect at least $3.6 million from the village for their work in replacing the wires, a separate payment from the village payment to the department.
The village adopted a $5 million bond resolution to finance its costs for the project a couple of years ago, and had secured $1.5 million in grant funds, with $1 million derived from an Empire State Development grant. Village officials previously said they would try to secure more funding, and Mrs. Zimmer said Wednesday she believed they may be able to once the village starts spending the money it has for the project and construction begins.
“Mayor, the one thing I wished I would have done was count the number of times you had to call our office for the hours you’ve invested trying to move the project forward,” said State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton. “It really was, I think, a labor of love, and I think once we are all here when the lines are buried and the benches are out, we’re truly all going to be amazed with how much it improves Clayton, even though there’s not a lot to improve here. It really is the up-and-coming community.”
The Clayton and Jefferson County local development corporations approved a loan assistance program last week that would allow downtown business owners to apply for backup capital during the roadwork. Entrepreneurs can apply for up to $5,000, which they would have to pay back at 3 percent interest. Requests for additional funds would require further review.
