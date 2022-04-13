HERRINGS — The sixth round of injections of chemicals used to break done contaminates in the groundwater aquifer is being conducted at the Crown Cleaners of Watertown Inc. Superfund site on Route 3.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is continuing with the cleanup of the nearly 10-acre site of the former Crown Cleaners of Watertown Inc., between the Black River and Route 3. Once the cleanup is complete the town of Wilna, which owns the property, has plans to create a park there. The project has gone through a design phase and will continue once the contamination is removed and funding is obtained.
The site was placed on the EPA Superfund list in 2002 because of soil and water contamination from the former dry cleaning facility and prior industrial use. Previously, the property housed a St. Regis Paper Co. paper bag manufacturing facility.
After much testing and study, the demolition of the buildings and the soil excavation were completed in 2016 by Kemron Environmental Services of Atlanta, Ga. Contaminated soils containing volatile organic compounds were removed from the parcel along the Black River. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the ground were covered with clean soil.
Test wells were installed to monitor the contamination to groundwater. To treat the contaminated groundwater, 66 injection wells were installed at depths of 20 to 25 feet, spaced approximately 15 feet apart from one another. Periodic injections of chemical oxidizers used to break down the volatile organic compounds in the groundwater aquifer have been performed over the past few years with the last one conducted in October 2020.
Following each injection cycle the groundwater is tested to determine if further treatment is required.
“We are prepared to do another round if needed,” said an EPA spokesperson, noting there was a greater level of volatile organic compounds in the groundwater then first estimated. “There is a lot of rocks and fractures which serve like sponges for the VOCs.”
The spokesperson said there is no timeline for to complete the remediation of the groundwater since weather and funding factor into the process and continuation of the injections is based on testing.
“After every round of injections, we give the oxidants a few months to work and then we take a round of groundwater samples,” said the spokesperson. “The analytical results can take up to two months to be received. Upon receipt, we evaluate the results to determine if another injection round is needed.”
After the remediation is rendered complete, the EPA with help from the state will continue to monitor the site with reviews every five years.
