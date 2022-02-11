WATERTOWN — A few dozen people protested against mask and vaccine mandates on Friday.
Adults and children were outside the Jefferson County Courthouse to challenge enforcement of mask-wearing and vaccinations. It’s part of a coordinated effort statewide.
They believe the mandates, at the very least, violate their constitutional rights.
Many people focused on schools and say they believe masks should not be enforced for students, nor should vaccines or COVID-19 testing be requirements in the workplace, they said.
