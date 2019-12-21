WEST CARTHAGE — Getting a haircut can make a person feel pampered and boost self esteem.
Which is why Tracy P. Granger decided to start a free service to provide professional haircuts to children.
Working in the school system, Ms. Granger noticed that most students begin the school year with a nice new haircut.
“For some students that is the only haircut they get so by mid year they look a bit unkempt since it’s not a priority,” she said.
Several months ago, she approached Brittany Hancock co-owner of Teased Hair Salon, Carthage, with the idea of offering free professional haircuts and together they created Happy Hair.
“It’s important for children to feel good about themselves and this was a simple thing to do,” Ms. Granger, who works through BOCES as character education instructor, said. “Self esteem is huge.”
Mrs. Hancock along with Summer Freeman, a stylist at the salon, and Mike Guyette owner of Shear Luck Barbershop, West Carthage, were on hand for the inaugural event Dec. 7 held at the West Carthage municipal building which provided 16 children with haircuts.
“It is super important for kids to feel better about themselves and getting a haircut is a easy way to do that,” said Mrs. Hancock.
Mr. Guyette said it was a way to give back to others.
A mother waiting for her child to receive a cut, said it was sheer luck that she was able to attend the event.
“I got lucky,” said Victoria Redmore, noting the shop they usually patronize was closed and she learned about Happy Hair through the Facebook page. “I really appreciate it.”
Ms. Granger is recruiting more hair stylists and barbers to offer the service monthly alternating venues between the municipal building at 61 High St. and the Degel Israel Synagogue, 557 Thompson Blvd., Watertown. The next event is scheduled for Jan. 12 in Watertown, then every other month — March 8 and May 3. The West Carthage dates are Feb. 9, April 4 and June 7. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations.
Since there are not facilities for washing hair at the West Carthage location, children are asked to come with clean hair.
Those wishing to contribute to the program are asked to donate towels to dry hair and board games to occupy the children while they wait their turns.
In addition, Ms. Granger is collecting items such as sample bottles of shampoo and conditioner to distribute to participants.
For more information on Happy Hair visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HAPPY-HAIR-109472600520753/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.