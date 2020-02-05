CLAYTON — Two local environmental groups are planning to launch a new garbage cleanup effort along the waters, mainland and island shores of the St. Lawrence River, so long as they secure federal funding.
The Environmental Protection Agency created a new grant program in December that would fund shoreline, beach, river and harbor cleanup projects across the Great Lakes. Save the River and the Thousand Islands Land Trust plan to submit their application for the funding opportunity, called the Trash-Free Great Lakes program, by the Feb. 14 deadline.
John M. Peach, executive director for Save the River, said the grant, if awarded, would fund a 17-foot boat and the hiring of a full-time employee to collect beer cans, bottles, caps, plastic bags, tires and other refuse and recyclables they see. The grant would fund not only personnel costs and the boat, but also the trailer for the boat, supplies, materials, fuel, insurance and any trash collection and dockage fees.
The effort would build off smaller-scale trash cleanups events in the area, including ones facilitated by Save the River and the Thousand Islands Land Trust and the I Love Our River Day trash cleanup held last year in Alexandria Bay.
“This is a highly competitive grant. While Save the River and TILT hope to get it, it’s no guarantee,” Mr. Peach said.
The worker, who would be retained for two years, would traverse island shores, adjoining creeks, bays, wetlands and marshes between Cape Vincent and Blind Bay, Hammond, in the boat seeking trash and recyclables to collect. Alaina Young, education and outreach coordinator for the trust, said the coverage area would encompass 258.5 miles of shoreline and 309.5 acres of land located 10 feet from the waterside.
The employee would target a specific area in the Thousand Islands every day or week, Mr. Peach said. When they cannot enter the waters, Mr. Peach said they would clean up shores along the mainland, write reports about their efforts and educate students about pollution and the environment at schools.
The project would also spur more volunteer cleanups in the region. The trust has a 26-foot aluminum boat that Ms. Young said could transport 12 people to an island for cleanup efforts. The group cleanup sessions would primarily target land the trust owns or manages through easements, such as Potters Beach on Grindstone Island and land on Carleton and Wellesley islands, but Ms. Young said they could encompass other areas. The goal, she said, would be to inspire even more community efforts to keep the St. Lawrence River clean and change wasteful behavior.
“Protecting water quality is essential to our mission,” she said.
The new grant program, funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, will allocate $2 million for up to 12 cleanup projects, according to the EPA. Recipients can receive a maximum allocation of $500,000 to purchase tools for aquatic trash removal along harbors and rivers, or a maximum of $300,000 for organizing cleanups along beaches and shorelines in multiple areas.
About 10,000 tons, or 20 million pounds, of plastic refuse alone enter the Great Lakes each year, according to a 2018 report from professors at the Rochester Institute of Technology published in the Conversation.
“I think it’s a pretty extensive problem (in the Thousand Islands). I don’t think it’s as bad as you would see in heavily industrial areas on the Great Lakes,” Mr. Peach said.
Save the River sent out requests for letters of support for the grant from the towns and villages in the region. The group also asked for usage of dock space and bring trucks to collect the refuse when possible.
The village of Clayton and town of Alexandria approved providing support to Save the River and the trust as of time of writing.
“I think the idea of cleaning trash, garbage, debris or whatever in the river, is a good idea,” said Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent H. Sweet. “We don’t want tourists seeing garbage and debris and so on in the (St. Lawrence) River and saying ‘It’s a dirty river!’”
