Groups welcome first baby born in 2020 at Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary and the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the first baby born in 2020 at the hospital Jan. 7. Both organization presented the first time parents, Johnathan Crowner of Philadelphia and Mikaylee Gamble of Theresa, with gift baskets. The couple’s daughter Isabella Rae “Izzy” Crowner was born at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 5 weighing in at 6 pounds, 13.2 ounces.
Mr. Crowner, an installer for Sundance Leisure, said they chose Carthage Area Hospital at the recommendation of his sister.
“Everything was wonderful,” he said.
Ms. Gamble, who works on her family’s farm, was appreciative of the gifts.
“I did not expect this,” she said. “I figured someone else would have had a baby by now.”
She noted her daughter was nearly three week early.
The auxiliary presented gift garnered from the hospital gift shop and donations from member which included handmade items, a stuffed giraffe and clothes.
The chamber solicited donations from its membership with gift certificates from Stefano’s Pizzeria and the Journal & Republican along with items purchase with funds from Sew What Embroidery and Quilt Shop, Rome RSA Realty LLC, YMCA, H&R Block and individual members.
