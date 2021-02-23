WEST CARTHAGE — Jefferson County’s District 7 has two men running to represent it in the county Legislature this year.
Champion Town Councilman Matthew T. Gump announced in a Facebook post Friday that he will run against current Legislator John D. Peck for the Republican nomination to represent the district, which covers the town of Champion and part of Fort Drum.
Mr. Gump, 37, who won election to the Champion Town Board in 2019, said he first considered running just a few weeks ago after hearing from a number of Champion residents.
“I started getting phone calls from people expressing that they weren’t happy with the current legislator,” he said. “I actually went back and looked at some of the minutes from the board meetings and found that I agree with them. The current legislator is not representing District 7.”
Mr. Gump, a Portland, Ore., native, moved to the north country in 2012 when he was stationed at Fort Drum by the Army. He now works as a veterans benefits advisor for New York state.
He got involved in local politics in 2016 when he became a member of the Jefferson County Republican Committee.
Mr. Gump said if he were to win a seat on the county Board of Legislators, he would work to promote more industrial development on the eastern side of the county.
“Everything is in Watertown or Adams, which is great,” he said, “but this side of the county needs industry and infrastructure as well.”
He said he would work primarily on district-focused issues and would work to ensure the town of Champion and surrounding areas get their fair share from the county.
Mr. Gump had a number of examples of issues where he believes Mr. Peck should have voted differently or advocated more forcefully for District 7.
He said County Route 47, which runs through the town of Champion, is in a state of severe disrepair, and no action was taken to repave it until the town stopped plowing it for the county.
“Our current legislator should have been arguing for it to get pavement, and he didn’t,” Mr. Gump said.
Mr. Gump said based on what he’s heard and his own review of Mr. Peck’s time in the county Legislature, he believes Mr. Peck hasn’t advocated hard enough for the district, instead going along with the wishes of the board chairman, Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown.
“He’s just always in agreement with the chairman of the board,” he said. “I get that some things are county wide, but at the same time, District 7 pays their share of property taxes, and we deserve our equal share.”
Mr. Gump gave two examples of legislation he believes Mr. Peck should have been more supportive of. In December 2020, Legislator Corey Y. Grant, R-Watertown, attempted to introduce a resolution at the full county board meeting, expressing support for the removal of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s emergency executive powers.
The legislators voted not to take the measure up, and an alternate version, with wording changes throughout, was introduced for consideration by the Finance and Rules Committee. The resolution ultimately passed 14-1 at the board’s February meeting.
Mr. Gump said he would have liked to see Mr. Peck vocally support considering the resolution when it was first introduced.
“In my opinion, and a lot of other Republican’s opinions, it’s long overdue to revoke Cuomo’s executive powers,” Mr. Gump said. “Delaying their support for revoking those executive powers was meaningless.”
He also said he believes the District 7 legislator must be more pro-gun than he believes Mr. Peck is. In February 2020, the board was presented with a petition asking them to designate Jefferson County as a “Second Amendment sanctuary county” where federal gun laws are observed, but state laws like the SAFE Act are not.
The board ultimately decided not to designate the county as a “sanctuary,” but instead passed a resolution expressing their support for the right to keep and bear arms, and their opposition to any state laws that violate the rights of Jefferson County citizens.
Mr. Gump said while designating the county as a “sanctuary” may not have resulted in any real change, he believes it would have served as a powerful symbol of the county’s dedication to Second Amendment rights in a region where most people don’t support gun control measures.
“Even if it was just symbolic, it would have at least shown that you’re supporting what your constituents want,” he said. “What the board did instead was pass a resolution that didn’t really take a stance.”
Mr. Peck, a dairy farmer who has lived in the town of Champion his entire life, confirmed Tuesday he’s running for office again and said he has to disagree with a number of his opponent’s points about him.
He said he’s been a constant presence at county Legislature meetings since he first took office in 2012, missing only a select few meetings for personal emergencies. He’s also the chair of the board’s Health and Human Services Committee, which oversees any legislation related to public health, welfare benefits and mental health in the county.
Mr. Peck said as someone who has raised a family in the area and spent 10 years on the Champion Town Board, he believes he has a deep understanding of the issues facing the town.
“I’m pretty intimately aware of the needs of our community, and I do the best I can to advocate for the district as much as possible,” he said. “However, at the county board level, you need to understand that you are not just a representative of your district, but you need to serve in the best interests of our county as a whole.”
Mr. Peck said as someone who lives on County Route 47, he understands better than most how deteriorated the pavement has gotten, but the county’s highway maintenance plan can’t be adjusted on the fly.
“I have advocated to fix that road for years,” he said. “But for dedicating funding, our highway department has a six-year process. County Route 47 is in the six-year plan, but it takes time to allocate the funding we budget every single year to then get to a point where we can go and complete the project.”
Mr. Peck voted to support last month’s resolution expressing support for rescinding Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers, but said he believed the resolution needed to go through the normal legislative process before being considered by the board.
“That resolution was timely, and it’s appropriate that it went through the normal process,” he said. “We have a process to vet resolutions for a reason.”
Mr. Peck said he’s also very much a supporter of the Second Amendment and has worked to oppose the state’s gun control measures whenever possible — in an appropriate way. Mr. Peck said he was one of the county leaders who pushed for the board to pass a resolution protesting the SAFE Act when it was passed in 2013.
He said he also has worked with other board members to improve pistol permit return times from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which were at one point taking nearly 18 months to process. He said, as a result of the boards efforts, the permit process has shrunk down to about six months on average.
Mr. Peck said he considers working on the county Board of Legislators to be a team effort, and voting the same way the board chairman does is just another example of how the board works together.
Mr. Peck said any disagreements he has with the chairman are handled in private so they can come to a mutual understanding and present a united front to the public.
“You need to be able to work collectively — it’s always about finding the path to yes, and getting a yes means it’s in the best interests of our entire county,” he said.
Provided Mr. Gump is able to complete the petitioning process that allows a candidate to run in the primaries, the two men will face off in the June Republican Party primary. The winner will then go on to the general election in November.
