WEST CARTHAGE — Although a newcomer received the majority of the votes, the incumbent will continue on town of Champion council.
With 35.43% of the vote Republican Matthew T. Gump, 36, of State Route 126, gained the support of 394 voters. Incumbent Republican Thomas E. Stewart, 81, of Bridge Street, who has been on the town board since 1996, will continue on for another four years. He received 322 votes — 28.96%.
Mr. Gump was appreciative to his supporters — his wife, Amanda, JD Uhlinger and the voters.
“It will be an honor to represent the town of Champion residents,” he said. “I hope to serve them proudly over the next four years. I would like to see the expansion of Carthage Area Hospital and an increase in business in the town.”
He expressed appreciation to the other candidates who he said all had “noncontentious races.”
Mr. Stewart said the elections went well.
“I did my duty and want to do it for another four years,” he said deferring not to go into details at this time. “It was a good election. Everyone did their job and it went very well.”
Also on the ballot were Republican Jonathan J. Schell, 39, of Eddy Road, Carthage, running on the Farm Families of Champion Party line, and Democrat Diana L. Harris, 67, of Bach Road, Carthage who received 202 and 191 respectively.
