CLAYTON — Workers resumed the road reconstruction project in downtown Monday after stopping for five business days.
The state Department of Transportation experienced a software issue that, if not reconciled, could have halted payments to the contractor, Luck Bros. Inc, Plattsburgh, prompting it to pause construction from Nov. 4 to Friday, according to department spokesman Michael R. Flick in an email.
Luck Bros. representatives decided to halt work in case the software issue lasted longer, Mr. Flick wrote. The momentary stop should not affect the project time frame or estimated cost.
“Quite honestly, any production this late in the season goes in the plus column,” he said.
The road construction encompasses much of Riverside Drive and portions of James and Webb streets. The project also includes replacing overhead utility and telecommunication cables with ones underground and a few new water and sewer lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.