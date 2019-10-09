WATERTOWN — Hannaford Supermarkets has recalled its own brand of deli white American cheese because it may contain metal fragments.
Customers who grabbed the grocer’s white American cheese, including freshly sliced cheese from the counter or “grab and go” section in its stores’ delis between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8 should not consume it. They may return it for a full refund.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the company.
