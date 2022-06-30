SACKETS HARBOR — The Harbor Motel at Route 3 and Adams Road was finally torn down earlier this week.
The motel caught fire for the third time in November 2019 and talks began then of tearing down the building.
Town of Hounsfield zoning officer Marlene Lennox said once the building was deemed a total loss, the process began to get the building demolished, which took place June 24.
Ms. Lennox said officials were able to identify the property owners and then sent out certified violation letters. Ms. Lennox said there was no response from the owners.
The town also had to have public hearings, have engineers do inspections, and put out bids, among other things.
Ms. Lennox said the state ruled in 2020 that municipalities could adopt new laws for unsafe buildings and structures.
“There are several steps with this law, along with resolutions, notices, letters, public hearings, inspections, and bids for asbestos removal,” she said. “Once everything was finalized a demolition permit was issued and the contractors started a controlled clearing of the debris.”
She said people have told her they are excited the area has been cleaned up.
“They were very excited, between the village and the town and even outside,” Ms. Lennox said. “I’ve had people from Henderson, come asking about it … It just took time; I mean there was a lot of work to it, and of course a lot of waiting because once you do something you have to wait for the response.”
Ms. Lennox said that town Highway Superintendent Todd Farrington would mow “at least once,” to try and clean the area up.
The town has done what it could during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Lennox said, but everything took time.
“It wasn’t easy, COVID wasn’t easy for anybody,” she said. “Could we have gotten it done faster? Maybe, if we could’ve had a normal life in 2020. But we never did.”
There are no plans for the land yet.
She said the state’s unsafe structure law helped them to get the building removed.
“Everybody is excited that it’s cleaned up, and it’s down, and we can move forward,” she said.
