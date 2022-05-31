WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country will be sponsoring a free household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Jefferson County Highway Garage on Outer West Main Street in Watertown.
Items such as solvents, pesticides, fluorescent light tubes, pool chemicals, oil-based and latex paints and aerosol cans that still have product in them will be accepted. The event is in cooperation with Jefferson County and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Empty aerosol cans, motor oil, asbestos, construction debris and explosives will not be accepted. Electronic waste such as televisions and computers will not be accepted, but they can be recycled at most county transfer stations.
The collection events are open to residential households only; waste will not be accepted from businesses, schools, farms or municipalities.
For a complete listing of what will and will not be accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days, visit www.northcountryrecycles.org.
