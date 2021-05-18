THERESA — There will be a scheduled power outage in the village between about 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.
The outage is necessary to make upgrades to the village’s municipal electric system.
The outage will affect Main, Pine, High, Ralston and Pleasant streets. It also will affect Highland Avenue and LaFargeville, Alex Bay and English Settlement roads.
