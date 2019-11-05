Header Header

LOWVILLE — Friends and family are rallying to help defray costs incurred by Jim Daily as he battles colorectal cancer.
Diagnosed in September, Mr. Daily of Chase Lake, has been treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City as well as in Syracuse and Watertown. He is now undergoing chemotherapy.
Mr. Daily was an over-the-road salesman for Sam’s Club for a number of years until he went on disability due to a work-related injury. Formerly he worked as a bartender at The Maples in Lowville.
A spaghetti dinner benefit is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7784 W. State St. The cost for the dinner is $10 per person. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and bake sale.
Raffle items include gift cards from several local businesses and restaurants — Sam’s Club, Thesiers Implement, Miller’s Meat, Stefano’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, along with a television from Walmart and homemade items.
Proceeds will help with the cost of gas, train fares, hotels, cabs and other expenses that will occur during his treatment. Monetary donations can be made to Jim Daily, and mailed to 7723 Sand Pond Road, Glenfield NY 13343.
