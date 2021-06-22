ELLISBURG — The driver of a four-door sedan was injured after a crash along Interstate 81 on Monday night.
Police said that at about 11:50 p.m., the Mannsville Fire Department was dispatched to I-81 for a single-vehicle crash in which the sedan came to rest on both the right southbound lane and the off ramp of Exit 39 at the town of Ellisburg. First responders removed the driver and took them to Pulaski in an ambulance.
Mannsville Fire Chief Kevin Baker said a LifeNet helicopter was called to meet the ambulance in Pulaski and fly the patient to Upstate Medial University in Syracuse. He said he was not sure if the flight was canceled after the ambulance began transporting from the scene.
He said the driver was conscious at the scene but was in pain.
