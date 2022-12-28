HENDERSON — Town board member Matt Owen said there are some changes he would like to see in Henderson after the town was found to be in violation of state Open Meetings Law by the New York Coalition for Open Government.
“I think we can do a better job in getting our records and supporting documents out to the public well in advance of the meeting so people are informed on the decisions that we have to make,” he said.
Mr. Owen said the public should be informed on issues that the board sees, which he says would allow for the public to provide feedback so that the board knows how citizens feel.
He said that any supporting documentation, including the draft proposal from the zoning rewrite committee, should be seen by the public.
“Really, any of the records and documentation that’s going to come in front of us,” he said, should be seen by the public.
The coalition found that meeting minutes were posted but agendas and documents were not posted online, the report indicates.
According to the report, 72% of towns reviewed were found to not be in compliance with the law.
Mr. Owen said that is no excuse for Henderson.
“I think that we should strive to be a model in terms of access and open government,” he said.
He said that one way the town could be more open is by streaming or broadcasting meetings, which has been a topic that some concerned residents have brought to the board, which he said he would support.
Mr. Owen also said he would be in favor of archiving the videos so people can watch previous meetings.
“Storage is cheap and archiving some videos is really a negligible thing in the IT world,” he said.
Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said in order for everything to get online, the town would have to spend more money and hire an additional person.
“It’s more than one town clerk can take care of,” he said.
Mr. Glaser said anyone can come into the town offices and receive any document they want.
“I’ve got one town clerk, and that’s it, and she is overwhelmed, and I’m not going to throw anything more on top of her,” he said.
He said that the town would simply need more help.
“I can only do so much with the money that is allocated to us right now, and I think I’m doing the best that I can,” Mr. Glaser said.
He continued to say that he thinks that if Mr. Owen continues to be persistent with the open government, then he wonders if he should have him handle it.
“If I’ve got a town board member that’s that persistent about it, then why don’t I hand him the responsibility to do it?” Mr. Glaser said. “I’m not throwing anything more on Wendy (Flagg, town clerk/tax collector); she’s doing the best job that she can.”
As it pertains to a livestream option, Mr. Glaser said that there are, mostly, no year-round residents who are pressuring him to start the livestream.
