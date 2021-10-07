HENDERSON — A prominent local fishing and hunting guide was sentenced Thursday to three years’ federal probation and fined $20,000 for leading paying hunters on illegal waterfowl hunts over baited ponds, the second time he has received probation for the same offense.
William Saiff III, 57, who hosted a hunting and shooting sports program called “Cabin Country for nearly 18 years, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, after pleading guilty in June to a felony violation of the Lacey Act, admitting that he violated the act by charging a total of more than $350 for hunts in which he knew the wild ducks killed by hunters were taken over bait in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
With his guilty plea, Mr. Saiff had admitted that in 2018 he repeatedly baited ponds in Jefferson County and sent hunting guides and paying clients to hunt wild ducks over those ponds. At the time, Mr. Saiff was already under federal probation supervision for a May 2017 conviction for similar acts involving illegal guided hunts over baited areas, also in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
In addition to the probation sentence imposed Thursday, Mr. Saiff was also fined $20,000 and will be prohibited from hunting, guiding, or operating a hunting or guiding business while he is on probation. Mr. Saiff is the owner and operator of Seaway Waterfowl Professionals LLC. The ban does not extend to Mr. Saiff’s charter fishing business. He will serve his first 120 days on probation under home confinement.
According to a sentencing memorandum filed with the court by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry, prosecutors asked Senior U.S. Judge Norman A. Mordue to impose at least a minimum term of incarceration for Mr. Saiff, stating that the previous sentence of probation and financial penalties — a $5,000 fine and an order to make a $10,000 donation — did not deter Mr. Saiff from re-offending. Prosecutors recommended a minimum period of incarceration of at least two months, up to eight months.
“The conduct at issue in this case — Saiff’s illegal baiting and guiding activities in 2018 — were calculated and egregious violations of the law,” Mr. Perry wrote in his memorandum. “Indeed, Saiff took the drastic step of doing some of his baiting under cover of darkness, as evidenced by the trail camera photos obtained by the investigative agents.”
Prosecutors said was a self-proclaimed “ambassador for outdoors” whose repeated violations of the law should not be tolerated by “someone who should — and does — know better.”
“Having already rejected the opportunity to take advantage of a non-prison sentence and rebuild a law-abiding life, Saiff should not be given another break,” Mr. Perry wrote.
Prosecutors also argued that a “substantial” fine was warranted as it appeared Mr. Saiff was “undeterred” by financial penalties totaling $15,000 in his previous case. The memorandum states that while Mr. Saiff failed to provide a financial statement to federal probation officers prior as they prepared a pre-sentence report in the latest case, “his annual income appears to be more than $500,000.” Prosecutors further requested the ban on Mr. Saiff leading guides while on probation.
“It is apparent that Saiff’s other business interests provide more than enough income for him to make ends meet, so Saiff cannot complain that any loss of income from his guiding business would be unreasonable,” Mr. Perry wrote.
Mr. Saiff’s attorney Michael Spano argued in his sentencing memorandum that Mr. Saiff’s two remaining operating businesses — The Westview Lodge and Marina and Saiff’s Fishing Charters — would suffer and that as many as 45 people “would, more than likely, lose their jobs” if Mr. Saiff were sentenced to incarceration.
In arguing for probation supervision, Mr. Spano recited numerous instances of charity and community service offered by Mr. Saiff, organizing fundraisers and donating hunting and fishing trips. He has also used his fishing boats to rescue stranded boaters on Lake Ontario.
“William Saiff gives to his community like few others,” Mr. Spano wrote. “He gives his knowledge regarding hunting and fishing, he risks his safety to rescue others, he gives money and business resources to charities. This is what people that truly know him have to say about him.”
In a separate proceeding Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks, Mr. Saiff admitted violating federal probation for the previous offense for which he was convicted in 2017. Judge Dancks sentenced him on the probation violation to an additional 90 days of home confinement — consecutive to the 120 days ordered by Judge Mordue — to be followed by a one-year term of supervised release, during which Mr. Saiff will be required to wear an ankle bracelet monitored by the probation department.
