HENDERSON — A local hunting and fishing guide who was sentenced to federal probation in 2017 for baiting and shooting protected waterfowl has been indicted on allegations that he did it again.
William Saiff III, who hosted a hunting and shooting sports program called “Cabin Country,” which aired on public television stations nationwide, was charged Thursday in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, with three counts of sale of wildlife in violation of federal law.
It is alleged that Mr. Saiff, who owned and operated Seaway Waterfowl Professionals LLC, a business that sold guiding services to migratory bird hunters, took hunters to ponds he knew had been baited for the illegal taking of migratory birds, in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
It is alleged that the acts occurred in October and November 2018. According to the indictment, Mr. Saiff charged hunters more than $350 per hunt.
Mr. Saiff pleaded guilty in federal court in May 2017 to two misdemeanor counts of violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by guiding waterfowl hunters over baited ponds for profit.
Mr. Saiff admitted that on Oct. 27, 2015, he guided a hunting party over a baited pond near Mason Road in the town of Cape Vincent. He had previously placed corn as bait into an underwater trough he owned and installed at the pond. Mr. Saiff knew the pond had been baited, but guided a hunting party to the location, where the party shot and killed several types of federally protected ducks.
On Oct. 31, 2015, Mr. Saiff guided a party to a pond near Killenback Road in the town of Rodman, knowing that he had placed about 50 pounds of corn as bait at the pond. Again, hunters shot and killed several protected geese and ducks at the Rodman location before a law enforcement official intervened and seized the dead waterfowl.
Following his guilty plea, he was sentenced in July 2017 to 17 months’ federal probation. As part of the terms of probation, Mr. Saiff was ordered not to engage in any hunting or guiding activities before Jan. 1, 2019. The terms further prohibited Mr. Saiff from accompanying hunters to any locations used for hunting or feeding ducks, geese or other waterfowl and he was ordered to stay away from any such locations. He was allowed to continue fishing and to guide fishing expeditions.
However, in December 2018, just before Mr. Saiff’s term of probation was to expire, documents were filed with the court alleging he had violating probation by baiting and taking migratory birds. There had been no additional documents filed in the case until the indictment Thursday.
