Funding issues delay Henderson sewer project

HENDERSON — The town of Henderson’s vital sewer project has been delayed and bids for the project won’t start going out until the fall, Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said.

Mr. Glaser said the town was trying to push it forward when they initially stated it would be June when the bids would go out, but after getting a bond attorney and talking about the formation of the districts, putting the bids out would not have worked legally.

