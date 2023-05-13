HENDERSON — The town of Henderson’s vital sewer project has been delayed and bids for the project won’t start going out until the fall, Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said.
Mr. Glaser said the town was trying to push it forward when they initially stated it would be June when the bids would go out, but after getting a bond attorney and talking about the formation of the districts, putting the bids out would not have worked legally.
He said the Department of Environmental Conservation told them to go into phasing. The town will need to apply for another Water Quality Improvement Project grant through the state in order to complete district one.
The WqIP grant will not come out until later in the fall.
“To start building one section of district one without having the funds to complete the whole district isn’t really as good as what you want to do,” Mr. Glaser said.
He said they are going to wait for the second round of funding, so they can put the whole financial package together. The district will still be done in phases, but they will go out to bid at the same time.
The DEC is aware that the project is important to the area, Mr. Glaser said.
“You can’t get all the money in one shot, that’s the biggest problem,” he said.
The only business that is affected at this time is The GillHouse, and owner Steven E. Vollmer said he is “cautiously optimistic” they will be able to open this summer.
“Unfortunately, The GillHouse and our business is intertwined with this whole thing,” Mr. Vollmer said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that the health department maybe could work with us and give us some special provision where we could open this season. We’re ready to go at anytime.”
He said The GillHouse would welcome any opportunity to work closer with the health department in order to find a mutual agreement.
Mr. Glaser called the delay “frustrating.”
“We were hoping that we’d be able to start at least the treatment plant, and get the first part of the piping in the ground down to the waterfront businesses so we could get them going,” he said. “But then again what would happen if I didn’t get enough funding to complete the whole district... For this first district, I really need to have the financial package put together to be able to do both phase one and phase two at the same time.”
The town is continuing to work on the water project as well.
Mr. Glaser said they are going to make sure the sewer project is done the correct way.
“We’re going to make sure it’s done right, and we’re going to make sure everybody is happy when we’re done,” he said.
Mr. Glaser is also urging people to get their easements in and to sign their easements.
The delay won’t result in residents noticing any difference, Mr. Glaser said.
