HENDERSON — Henderson Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser says complaints about extending a campground onto Hovey’s Island may be premature.
Mr. Glaser said that Sun Communities, the group that owns Association Island, hasn’t submitted an application to do anything on Hovey’s Island quite yet.
“All they have done is threw out a couple of ideas of what people would be accepting to,” he said. “Right now, people are just jumping the tracks a little bit too quick in my opinion.”
One of the ideas includes developing around 160 lots into seasonal rental sites, he said.
Lindsay E. Witmer, a member of the Facebook group “Stop the Association Island Campground Expansion,” a group of citizens concerned about what may be done to Hovey’s Island, said there is no upside to having the expanded campgrounds.
“There is no benefit of increasing these campsites,” she said. “You’ve got the environmental issue, you have the decrease in potential property value as a result of this … there’s sewage and water issues, there’s not public sewer or water, so how is that going to be managed?”
Ms. Witmer claims that the town did a survey that showed 76% of residents want the number of RV parks to either remain unchanged or be reduced and that 93% of residents want open space increased or kept the same.
She said the group is asking for a moratorium, which she says will allow for the town to look at the zoning laws and to listen to the residents.
Mr. Glaser said that if Sun Communities does everything it is supposed to do, including environmental and traffic surveys, reviews showing that no species will be disturbed, and everything passes state, county and town codes, the company can develop the project as it sees fit.
“It’s their legal right to be able to develop their property as long as they develop it according to town, and state and county laws,” he said.
Mr. Glaser also said that even if the residents say they don’t want the expansion to happen, there is still nothing they can do.
He also said that Sun Communities wants to talk to members of the community to see what the community would like to see.
Mr. Glaser added that a problem could be traffic on Snowshoe Road, but he said that if Sun Communities passes all the checkpoints they may be willing to provide a special tax to the town so the town could improve Snowshoe Road.
“We’re dealing with a company that is willing to work with us, we just got to find out what is going to work for the citizens and for them,” he said.
As for tax revenue, Ms. Witmer said other campgrounds haven’t had any positive economic impact on the community, as most of the campers bring what they need to their camp site.
“So it’s just added pollution, added traffic, added expense for the town and no benefit for the community at all,” she said.
She said that it’s difficult enough now to drive on Snowshoe Road, let alone if new campgrounds are opened up.
“There’s going to be a tragedy, someone is going to get hit, someone is going to get killed,” she said.
Mr. Glaser said the time to start worrying about anything is when an application comes through, which he doesn’t think will happen until maybe 2023.
“They’re a well-established company throughout the United States with a long history of great campgrounds all around the United States and I think they’ll find a way, when they want to, to develop that island, and do it in a way that’s compatible to most of the people that live out on Snowshoe Road,” he said.
There’s a lot of work to do, and Mr. Glaser said it would be “astonishing” if they were able to have the new developments open within the next two years.
“I think there’s a lot of things that need to change, even before ground can be broken to do anything,” Ms. Witmer said.
