HENDERSON — Henderson residents must wait at least until the new year for the town board to vote on livestreaming its meetings.

Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said in October that it was possible that if the town had bids for the operation, they could have potentially voted during this month’s meeting, but that vote never materialized.

