HENDERSON — Henderson residents must wait at least until the new year for the town board to vote on livestreaming its meetings.
Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said in October that it was possible that if the town had bids for the operation, they could have potentially voted during this month’s meeting, but that vote never materialized.
Livestreaming the meetings is not on the agenda for the December meeting, and Mr. Glaser said a vote may not be coming until after Jan. 1.
Mr. Glaser said that if the town wants to livestream town board meetings, they then would have to livestream all of the town’s meetings, including planning board, zoning board of appeals sessions, and any workshops, as well as needing to keep the videos for five or seven years.
“A lot of the towns that were doing this … they dropped it,” he said. “They said it takes one person to try and handle all that … I just don’t think Henderson’s that big of a town to where we need to do something like that.”
There has been no discussion about hiring an additional person to take on helping run the livestream.
Mr. Glaser said those who want the livestream could hire someone to record the meeting themselves.
Livestreaming meetings has been brought to the fore after Sun Communities, the group that owns and operates a campground on Association Island, brought up the idea of potentially expanding to nearby Hovey Island, which the company also owns.
Sun Communities presented new plans for what Mr. Glaser called a “fixed, parked, models or cabins on those sites that are completely mobile.”
There would also be a marina that would lead to a kayak dock, and “a lot of green space,” Mr. Glaser said. “That site would contribute to maybe some car traffic, but no additional RV traffic.”
