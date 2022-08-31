HENDERSON — Concerned Henderson residents showed up in droves Tuesday night to the Henderson Town Barn for a special town board meeting to support a moratorium on development in the town’s Island District.
Under the moratorium, the town will not process an application for a variance, a special-use permit, or site plan review in the Island District for six months.
The town board unanimously voted to adopt the moratorium after hearing the concerns from residents. The meeting was attended by more than 70 people and 23 people spoke about their concerns.
Their concerns arose after ideas were floated about Sun Communities, the group that owns Association Island, expanding onto Hovey’s Island, directly in front of Association Island.
“I am super excited and super happy that the town board did that, I’m really appreciative that they listened to the voice of the citizens,” said Lindsay E. Witmer, a member of the Facebook group “Stop the Association Island Campground Expansion.”
The six-month moratorium begins as soon as it is filed, which will take place within the next week, according to Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser.
Mr. Glaser said the moratorium will be used to “probably” establish a special committee to review the town’s zoning law.
“After they do their review of the law, if they think there’s any changes, they’ll come and report to the town board,” he said.
Mr. Glaser said that because the six-month moratorium will end in the winter, they are looking at adding to their budget some sort of livestream so that non-year-round residents will be able to watch.
Ms. Witmer said she hopes that the moratorium prompts zoning regulations that the citizens of Henderson would like to see.
“Right now, the zoning regulation is very vague, it’s very weak, it’s very outdated, it’s like 25 years old, so it needs to be revisited, and really reflect what the citizens here tonight said, and make sure that we safeguard our community,” she said.
A part-time resident, Donna Pogue said that she too, wants the zoning laws reviewed.
“We need to review the zoning laws, and think outside the box,” she said.
Among the concerns aired by residents were safety on Snowshoe Road, property values, environmental impacts and litter on the road.
