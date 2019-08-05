WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Public Health Service has reported an outbreak of Hepatitis A and has been attempting to prevent it from spreading.
The health service announced Monday that five cases have been confirmed in the county, with the first case reported in late June. The virus, according to the service “appears to be circulating in the IV drug user population,” although research for other possible links remains ongoing. No cases involved food handlers.
Two cases of Hepatitis A were reported last year, according to county health. The virus is typically transmitted by consuming contaminated food or water or through or the ingestion of things contaminated with feces from an injected individual.
