WATERTOWN — Looking back at the past 116 years since the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library was completed, with all the grandeur of the building and its interior, patrons may be surprised to find the most checked-out book of the past 20 years is part of a manga series written and illustrated by Matsuri Hino.
With 766 checkouts in the past few decades, the 20-book series “Vampire Knight” follows the main character, Yuki Cross, as she navigates a world full of secrets and vampires.
Manga are comics or graphic novels either created in Japan or using the Japanese language and conforming to a style developed in Japan in the late 19th century, widely read by all ages.
Of children’s, young adult and adult books, “Vampire Knight” came out on top, with the second-highest number of checkouts going to yet another manga series called “Hunter x Hunter,” by Yoshihiro Togashi, with 718 checkouts.
Since the library switched from the outdated method of using cards in the backs of each book to a streamlined barcoding system, keeping track of overdue books and checkouts has become much easier.
“I don’t even know how they did it. It sounds like a nightmare,” said library director Yvonne Reff. “We currently have 9,386 books checked out — imagine trying to keep track of all of those with a card system.”
The Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library was erected by Emma Flower Taylor in memory of her father, a former governor, and was chartered by the New York State Education Department in 1901. A large undertaking at the time employing multiple architects, artists and decorators, the cost of the building and decorations came to $250,000.
The cornerstone was laid July 11, 1903 by Mrs. Taylor, and the building was completed and presented to the city of Watertown on Nov. 10, 1904. The new barcoding system was implemented in the late 1980s.
Every patron now has a barcode, as does every item available to be checked out at the library, and a system now keeps track of overdue books, fines, missing books, and basically everything, according to Mrs. Reff. Librarians just need to make sure patrons have their library cards and the information stored on them, such as mailing and contact information, is current.
Of the many “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books that have been written by Jeff Kinney, quite a few made the list of the top 20 most checked-out children’s, teens or young adult books. At the top was “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s Journal” with 369 checkouts. Following with 306 checkouts was “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.” In between the two was the still-popular “Ouran High School Host Club,” a manga series by Bisco Hatori, with 320 checkouts.
Other children’s, teens and young adult books that were checked out more than 200 times in the past 20 years include three more “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books, “Attack on Titan,” “The Hunger Games,” and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” which was checked out 214 times.
“Kids’ books are like kids’ programs — most kids are going to absolutely love them,” Mrs. Reff said. “When you get to be an adult, people’s tastes are more narrow.”
In terms of the topmost checked-out adult books, the winner, with 146 checkouts, was “The Catcher in the Rye,” a 1951 coming-of-age novel by J.D. Salinger.
Coming in second with 139 checkouts was “Perfect Match” by Jodi Picoult, followed by “A Child Called “It”: One Child’s Courage to Survive,” a 1995 memoir of childhood abuse by David Pelzer, at 118 checkouts.
“I was pleased that ‘The Catcher in the Rye,’ a classic, was on the list, and I wasn’t surprised at the others,” Mrs. Reff said.
Next on the list was “The Help,” a 2009 novel by Kathryn Stockett with 116 checkouts, “Fifty Shades of Grey” by E.L. James at 109 checkouts, and “1984,” a 1949 dystopian novel by George Orwell, at 105 checkouts.
Other adult books checked out 100 times or more were “One Shot: A Jack Reacher Novel,” “Lifeguard,” “Nights in Rodanthe” and “True Believer.”
“It’s fun to talk about books and think about what people like and why they like it,” Mrs. Reff said. “Maybe psychologists can answer that, but if I were a children’s writer, I’d pay attention to the success of the ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series.”
(1) comment
It's a vicious cycle. The clientele likes a certain kind of book, so they get that kind of book, so they attract the clientele who like that kind of book. I looked for anything by Iain Banks or James Corey and they didn't have it so I went elsewhere. Enjoy your vampire comic books.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.