WATERTOWN — Patrick J. Hickey announced Monday that he is seeking election to a two-year term on the Watertown City Council.
In a press release, Mr. Hickey, a lifelong resident of Watertown, having been born, raised and educated in the city, said he’s running for election because he’s “committed to a better community.”
He’s been active in the community for decades, most recently reestablishing the city-wide Neighborhood Watch program and creating a city pool fund to raise money to offset the expenses of the city summer pool program.
This year, he applied for the interim council seat that became vacant with the resignation of former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia. He was not granted an interview with the current council.
In 2019, he came in fourth in the general election, making in on the ballot following a June primary.
He’s a member of the city Zoning Board of Appeals and is on the steering committee that’s working on the city’s Zoning Re-write program. He also serves on the Alliance for a Better Communities program.
He’s lived on Pawling Street for 42 years.
“I continue to invest myself where I can help the city to its best,” he said.
A retired state corrections officer, he worked 15 years responding to emergencies with Guilfoyle Ambulance Services. He’s a 1972 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central and has an associate degree from Jefferson Community College.
