WATERTOWN — City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey has put together 40 binders of information on such topics as city budgets, the city’s hydroelectric plant, public works projects and sales tax revenues.
He refers to those three-ring binders when he needs to look into city issues.
It’s because of that kind of “due diligence” Councilman Hickey thinks that voters should keep him on council when voters go to the polls for the June 27 primary, Councilman Hickey said.
“People don’t realize it’s really a full-time job,” he said, adding that he’s worked on city issues at 3 a.m. “I have the time.”
But Councilman Hickey was highly criticized for voting for the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park for $3.4 million.
He “absolutely” does not regret his vote, even though it might cost him the election.
The success of the facility, now called the Thompson Park Golf Course, shows he made the right decision, he said.
During the Memorial Day weekend, about 460 golfers played a round of golf. There are more than 150 season passes sold and 11 tournaments will play there this season, he said.
The situation will only get better when Spokes on the Green opens in the clubhouse, he said.
“I think that’s a win,” he said.
The councilman believes he has more experience — in city government and community involvement — than anyone else in the field of 10 candidates.
He’s a retired correctional officer and has experience as a first responder with Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
As an elected city official, the councilman worked on the city’s zoning rewrite, efforts to develop the land along the Black River and improve the local public transportation system. He reestablished the local Neighborhood Watch program.
But he’s most proud of his work in anti-drug programs with PIVOT and Action for a Better Community in preventing overdoses.
While attending international conferences, he’s met with national anti-drug experts from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to learn how to protect the community from such dangerous drugs as Fetanyl and Xylazine.
Yet he doesn’t know whether he’ll survive the primary.
“The bottom line,” he said, “it’s up to the voters.”
Residence: Pawling Street
Education: Immaculate Heart Central, 1972; and A.A.S. degree from Jefferson Community College in math and science
Employment: Retired corrections officer
Political Experience: Elected to City Council in 2021. Running for reelection
