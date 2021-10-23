WATERTOWN — Candidate Patrick Hickey thinks that serving on City Council is a full-time job.
He’s retired so he has the time to serve the people of Watertown. They deserve someone who will work hard for them.
He’s attended almost all of the City Council meetings in the last five years.
“I’ve got the time to serve the city,” he said.
Mr. Hickey is running for a two-year seat made vacant by the January resignation of Jesse C.P. Roshia. He’s vying against political novice Amy Horton.
This is the third time he’s run for council. He also ran in 2019 and 2015.
Mr. Hickey said that his experience as an active member of the community makes him the candidate who should be elected. He’s a member of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and with the city’s rezoning rewrite to update the city’s antiquated zoning laws.
He has experience in emergency services, working 15 years as an EMT responding to city emergencies and as a retired state corrections officer.
He spearheaded the reorganization of the city’s Neighborhood Watch group and serves as its administrator. He also serves on the Alliance for Better Communities board.
But Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith criticized him for using his association with Neighborhood Watch to post to encourage voters to support him in the Nov. 2 election.
Mr. Hickey supported the construction of the $3.1 million pool in Thompson Park.
Last year, Mr. Hickey opposed the closing of the Alteri pool at the fairgrounds, so he set up a campaign to raise money for repairs. The city now plans to move forward with reopening that pool.
He’s also been supportive of the fire department during the ongoing labor dispute with the firefighter’s union. He’s proposed looking at ways to save money on overtime costs.
The city needs to prepare for the end of the hydroelectric contract with National Grid that brings in millions of dollars in revenues but will expire in 2029, he said.
He maintains that the city should keep the hydro plant after the contract expires and not sell it.
He thinks residents are taxed too much, so the city should look at ways to increase revenues and help with development.
Patrick Hickey
Age: 65
Education: Immaculate Heart Central, 1972; and A.A.S. degree from Jefferson Community College in math and science
Profession: Retired corrections officer
Family: One son
